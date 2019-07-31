Apparently we have a segment of the population who are vexed when burning coal as the means of supplying electricity to our homes, businesses and hybrid cars. There is no dispute that within the combustion process there are waste byproducts produced. But to say this waste is harmful to the planet is a bit far-fetched.
Byproduct wastes are produced at combustion and basically exist in two forms at the end of this usefulness. The first is the waste released in the exhaust stacks as gas and then into the atmosphere. Although, prior to this, there are scrubbers within these stacks that are supposed to filter this gas into water runoff.
The second byproduct consists of ashes. These can easily be redistributed in the soil but shouldn’t be discarded around bodies of water. A little common sense in reference to the flood plain can go a gigantic way toward environmental responsibility on this matter.
Dennis Jackson • Arnold