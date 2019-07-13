A recent Other Views column by the Washington Post’s Marc A. Thiessen, “The Debate’s Biggest Losers? American Taxpayers” compares the Democratic debater’s economic social uplifting plans to Soviet Central Planning, which is a hogwash swipe.
Increasing taxes on corporations, voiding recent tax giveaways to the rich and reinstating a graduated income tax will go a long way to paying for social programs. And millions will be saved by reducing President Donald Trump’s frequent weekend trips on Air Force One to Mar-a-Lago.
The glide path we are on now is the one to national suicide, not open borders and Trump’s absurd claims of socialism. Social democracy will save us from oligarchic capitalism run amok.
The Washington Post syndicates Thiessen, a washed-up George Bush speechwriter, to sadly foist his inept Republican diatribes on a naive public.
Laurence C. Day • Ladue