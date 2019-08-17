Let me start by saying that I did not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the last election. In the Aug. 8 Post-Dispatch, columnist Dana Milbank claimed Trump said that nonwhite lawmakers should go back to other countries ("Republicans' thoughts and prayers have become a cruel joke"). But he never said that. He told four lawmakers to go back where they came from. Not that I think that was right, but what Milbank said was a lie. There are 119 members of Congress who are not white and Trump did not mention them.
Then, in the Charlottesville, Virginia, protest he never said the white supremacists were good. When he said there were good people on both sides, he was talking about people who said the Confederate statue should not be removed. There were people who believed it was part of history and could be a teaching point and they were not racist or white supremacist, probably more history buffs. He condemned the neo-Nazis and the display of hatred, bigotry and violence. But don't let facts get in the way of a story.
Charles Gregory • O'Fallon, Mo.