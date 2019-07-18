Regarding “St. Louis County gets $400,000 from EPA to turn abandoned or vacant property into assets instead” (June 20): St. Louis County’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority says it will use $400,000 in Environmental Protection Agency funds to assist some of their most disadvantaged communities by mitigating contamination to protect human health and the environment, making these properties ready for reuse, attracting public and private investment for redevelopment, and creating jobs.
So what will the county do with the money? A community garden would be a wise use. Students could gain hands-on learning experience in how to plant, grow and prepare wholesome, nutritious foods. In the United States, lower income families tend to eat more processed foods, due to their low cost. This contributes to our childhood obesity epidemic. With nearly a quarter of Missouri’s children obese, we need to be more aware of how they are feeding their bodies. Wouldn’t our personal health as well as the health of our environment improve if we had more gardens and less processed food? Some food for thought.
Angela Dabrosky • Eureka