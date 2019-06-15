In the city of St. Louis, we’ve seen hundreds of questionable shootings dating back decades. We’ve watched a chief involved in criminal enterprises forced out. We watched whistleblowers drummed out while SWAT and Mobile Reserve units get commendations.
We’ve seen the reports: cops shooting other cops, cops shooting civilians, stealing, beating protesters and news people and tourists and black folk — typically with impunity.
We’ve paid out millions of taxpayer dollars for lawyers fees and settlements.
None of these are isolated incidents. What we’re seeing is a pattern of practices that comprise toxic police culture. What does it take for us to act? At what point do we fully acknowledge our reality?
The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression pushed for, and eventually got, local control of the police. Nothing changed. The coalition pushed for and got the Civilian Oversight Board. Still, abuses continue. We all know the police will not do an impartial job investigating their wrongdoing.
St. Louis needs to change its policing mission to shift its culture. The city needs a community-oriented mission that is holistic and proactive. It must prioritize community partnerships, problem-solving solutions and transparency.
Susie Chasnoff • University City
Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression