I’m so glad letter writer Marc Schoenfeld brought up the comparison between cars and guns (“Gun debate must be based on facts, not emotions,” Aug. 12).
Let’s compare some more. From 1999 to 2018, traffic deaths dropped by 10% even though the miles driven increased by 20%. Homicide by guns increased 33% during the same period. Why the difference? There is not a constitutional right to own or drive a car. The government can impose safety standards. It can prohibit vehicles not considered roadworthy from using public roads. The government can require a competency test. You must get a license. You must renew it every few years and possibly take other tests. You must have insurance, with rates determined by accident statistics for car and driver.
Let’s start the conversation about abolishing the Second Amendment. If the Supreme Court had done its job, that may not have been necessary, but since justices misinterpreted the phrase “a well-regulated militia” to mean “an unregulated mob,” there is no other recourse. Absent the Second Amendment, we will have the same right to use appropriate guns as we have to drive appropriate cars.
By the way, I don’t blame the gun. I blame the fact that it is legal to carry certain types of gun in public.
Bill Moran • Innsbrook