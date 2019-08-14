Regarding Sarah Peyton's July 11 letter, "Lawmakers need to do the right thing concerning border": It is disappointing to see the Post-Dispatch print a letter with the type of divisive hyperbole that media outlets like Fox News, CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post use regularly. It's not surprising, though, as the Post-Dispatch is guilty of this as well.
The writer refers to the border camps as concentration camps. Low estimates tell us that over 3 million people were killed in the Nazi death camps. Comparing the facilities for the refugees on the border to concentration camps is disrespectful to people murdered by the Nazi regime. The writer and the Post-Dispatch should apologize to survivors of actual concentration camps and to people persecuted by the Nazis.
Many of these groups are still persecuted even in the U.S. This includes but is not limited to Jews, Roma, homosexuals and political dissidents.
Where are your standards?
Tim O’Brien • St. Charles