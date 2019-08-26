Regarding “Israel bars U.S. congresswomen — with a nudge from Trump” (Aug. 16): I condemn the denial of entry of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to Israel. They were invited to visit the West Bank as members of Congress. Rep. Tlaib was ultimately allowed on humanitarian grounds to enter the West Bank to visit her elderly grandmother, but she declined because of the restrictive nature of the visa.
President Donald Trump urged Israel to bar these two Muslim congresswomen because he deems them his opponents. The Trump administration has hit a new low. He even let the crowd at one of his rallies chant “send her back” against Rep. Omar, a hurtful and bigoted trope.
The office of president is not to be used for carrying out vendettas against political opponents. It is below the dignity of this office to ask another country to do something that is undemocratic and has racist undertones.
We ask the government of Israel to allow both representatives to visit Israel unconditionally. Barring two U.S. members of Congress, who are Muslims, will be viewed by Palestinians as counterproductive toward the peace process. It also sets a bad precedent for any government to use personal allegiance to leaders to bend the international norms of engagement.
Ghazala Hayat • Manchester
Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis