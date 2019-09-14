Subscribe for 99¢
Over 1,800 recruits line up for their noon-day meal at the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp at Fort Slocum, N.Y., on April 9, 1933. The federal agency, CCC, established as part of the New Deal program initiated by the U.S. president provides employment and training for nearly 250,000 young men during the depression. (AP Photo)

Gun violence and road rage have something in common: They both reflect uncontrolled behavior. Environment has a lot to do with behavior, whether it’s in the neighborhood or on the highway.

During the great depression, many young men joined the Civilian Conservation Corps to escape despair by transferring their energies to a constructive environment. Today, a Community Conservation Corps is needed to attack the despair in neighborhoods. Such a corps could provide a change in environment, training and sense of service.

Drawing up that blueprint would be difficult but worth it.

Howard B. Baltz • Town and Country

