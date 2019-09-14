Gun violence and road rage have something in common: They both reflect uncontrolled behavior. Environment has a lot to do with behavior, whether it’s in the neighborhood or on the highway.
During the great depression, many young men joined the Civilian Conservation Corps to escape despair by transferring their energies to a constructive environment. Today, a Community Conservation Corps is needed to attack the despair in neighborhoods. Such a corps could provide a change in environment, training and sense of service.
Drawing up that blueprint would be difficult but worth it.
Howard B. Baltz • Town and Country