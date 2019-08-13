Guatemala, Honduras and other countries in that part of the world have been in the news as sources of asylum-seekers wanting the safe opportunities our country might provide. This has resulted in a controversial border situation for us.
Is there anything we might do to alleviate what some consider a crisis? May I suggest participating in a child-sponsorship program by which we can help those in other countries who are economically disadvantaged. For as little as $35 per month you can send assistance to teach parenting skills, learn to read and write, conduct nutrition assessments or overcome drought-related problems. These are just some examples.
For those of us who like to chant “USA! USA!” here is a chance to actually do something beyond being voyeurs of the gridlock in Washington. Over time you could reduce the number of asylum-seekers coming to our border.
Dan Flynn • Creve Coeur