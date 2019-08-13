Subscribe for $3 for three months
Trump administration extends protections for Syrians in US

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan arrives to the National Palace for a meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, in Guatemala City, Thursday, August 1, 2019. McAleenan and Morales met to discuss an agreement under which many asylum seekers would have to file claims in the Central American nation rather than in the United States. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros)

 Oliver de Ros

Guatemala, Honduras and other countries in that part of the world have been in the news as sources of asylum-seekers wanting the safe opportunities our country might provide. This has resulted in a controversial border situation for us.

Is there anything we might do to alleviate what some consider a crisis? May I suggest participating in a child-sponsorship program by which we can help those in other countries who are economically disadvantaged. For as little as $35 per month you can send assistance to teach parenting skills, learn to read and write, conduct nutrition assessments or overcome drought-related problems. These are just some examples.

For those of us who like to chant “USA! USA!” here is a chance to actually do something beyond being voyeurs of the gridlock in Washington. Over time you could reduce the number of asylum-seekers coming to our border.

Dan Flynn • Creve Coeur

