As the white adoptive father of two black teenage boys, I have a question regarding all of the recent killings of young, innocent black kids by young black men. Where are the riots, the closing of interstate highways with protests? Where are Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, etc?
Nowhere to be found, because it doesn’t fit the political or cultural mantra that cops are the bad guys in these communities. And the comment that “We’re not snitches” paraphrases to: We are cowards, and we don’t care.
Bret Riegel • Washington, Mo.