Subscribe for 99¢
Al Sharpton kicks off Justice for Michael Brown weekend

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a breakfast at the Jonas Hubbard Community Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, to kick off the Justice For Michael Brown weekend. Brown's mother, Lesley McSpadden, (second from right), her husband Louis Head, (right) and Brown's father Michael Brown, Sr., (third from right), listen. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

As the white adoptive father of two black teenage boys, I have a question regarding all of the recent killings of young, innocent black kids by young black men. Where are the riots, the closing of interstate highways with protests? Where are Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, etc?

Nowhere to be found, because it doesn’t fit the political or cultural mantra that cops are the bad guys in these communities. And the comment that “We’re not snitches” paraphrases to: We are cowards, and we don’t care.

Bret Riegel • Washington, Mo.

Tags

View comments