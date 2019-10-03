Regarding “Pondering the age old question, ‘When does life begin?’” (Sept. 21): This letter got me to thinking of applying sayings about “could, would, should” to young life. A female, who is healthy and young enough, might ask: “Could” she become pregnant? Others simply do not ask this question.
Also, a living, healthy-enough, young-enough female might ask questions about bearing and raising a child: “Would” she want to become pregnant? Or, if pregnant, “would” she be able to keep the pregnancy? Or, “would” she be willing and able to raise a child?
Then comes “should” — this is where so many questions are raised by church bodies, state and federal governments and organizations interested in population, public health, diversity, etc. Of course, many times nature simply happens and a pregnancy occurs. Life and health are complicated concepts.
Grace Poertner, PhD • St. Charles