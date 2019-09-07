I was part of the first groups to meet with St. Louis County assessors in June to complain about a 30% increase of my assessed house value. Our meeting was short and ended with: "No, we cannot do anything."
I had showed them photos of the rotting window and large cracks in the foyer. I was told that my husband could fix that for $800, bye. Fast forward to the citizens' uproar ("Reassessment has some St. Louis County residents confused and angry," June 24). Now it seems most folks who are contesting value come away with some satisfaction. I am hoping the assessor's office will go back to the earlier complaints and give us the same satisfaction. It would be the right thing to do.
Carolyn Potter • St. Louis