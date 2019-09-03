Recently, there have been two articles and an editorial in the Post-Dispatch regarding the St. Louis County Library and the city of Frontenac. The implication that Frontenac is wrong in their stance is just a plain fallacy. Frontenac is not against the library as an institution; Frontenac is against the library board and its irresponsible decisions.
Every voter should have a vested interest in delving further into the board’s financial incompetency.
When institutions ask for money, a certain unspoken or unwritten trust occurs. The voters say here is money, be good stewards of it. The library has broken this trust and has squandered taxpayers’ money by spending $6.1 million for properties which have a combined assessed value of $2.2 million. I challenge county residents to join Frontenac in continuing to expose the board for what they are: Inept trustees of our public library.
Maleen Harvey Corrigan • Frontenac