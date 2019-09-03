Subscribe for 99¢
Library Purchase

From left: Houses at 1400, 1408, 1412 and 1440 Spoede Road in Frontenac pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. They were included in a recent purchase of six acres by the St. Louis County Library. The library will use the land to build two new buildings, including a new genealogy center. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson • cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Recently, there have been two articles and an editorial in the Post-Dispatch regarding the St. Louis County Library and the city of Frontenac. The implication that Frontenac is wrong in their stance is just a plain fallacy. Frontenac is not against the library as an institution; Frontenac is against the library board and its irresponsible decisions.

Every voter should have a vested interest in delving further into the board’s financial incompetency.

When institutions ask for money, a certain unspoken or unwritten trust occurs. The voters say here is money, be good stewards of it. The library has broken this trust and has squandered taxpayers’ money by spending $6.1 million for properties which have a combined assessed value of $2.2 million. I challenge county residents to join Frontenac in continuing to expose the board for what they are: Inept trustees of our public library.

Maleen Harvey Corrigan • Frontenac

