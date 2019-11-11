Regarding “Two lawyers cited Missouri law that it’s legal to discriminate against gays. The St. Louis County Executive got angry.” (Nov. 1): As I see it from south county, the first person who should be fired, after St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar, should be St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for appointing Hazel Erby, the county’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, because she voted against a 2012 bill that added sexual orientation to the county’s anti-discrimination regulations.
The second and third to go should be associate county counselors Michael E. Hughes and Frank J. Smith, for making that argument in the first place.
There is enough blame to cover every department of county government. Where is the $20 million going to come from? Here’s a suggestion, take it out of the Prop P account because we don’t want any new taxes.
If Page, Erby, and Belmar are retained, that would give the conservative right enough ammunition to make an example of Democratic ineffectiveness for the whole nation to see.
Dan Weir • St. Louis County