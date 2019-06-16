Regarding “Convicted child predator charged with murder of Angie Housman 25 years ago” (June 6): As I’m sure many were, I was ecstatic at the identification and charges being filed against Earl Cox. This is nothing short of amazing.
Thank God for the scientists who developed superior DNA testing advancements and identification techniques. Give credit to Tim Lohmar and the rest of the law enforcement officers who worked on the case.
And kudos to the judge who refused to release Cox after he served his last sentence under the Adam Walsh law, reasoning Cox was likely to re-offend. Justice was late, but so very well-deserved.
Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant