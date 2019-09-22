In response to “It’s monkey business in Creve Coeur, as city asked to decide fate of three emotional support simians” (Sept. 11): Creve Coeur officials are being asked to reconsider the city’s ordinance banning the private ownership of monkeys. As the Program Director of the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance, I can confirm that resident Texanne McBride-Teahan’s monkeys are a danger to those around them and suffer from being forced to live in conditions highly inappropriate for their species.
Primates can never be domesticated. McBride-Teahan’s claim that her monkeys are trained is meaningless. Attacks and injuries from privately owned monkeys are inevitable, and there is a range of zoonotic diseases that are transmitted by primates and can be harmful, even fatal, to humans.
Primates suffer in human homes. Monkeys are highly social beings who require the company of members of their own species. McBride-Teahan owns three different species who would not typically co-exist in the wild. Her monkeys wear clothing and diapers, which cause skin ailments and bone malformations.
The “emotional support animal” industry is unregulated and the claim that these monkeys are registered as such is worthless. Service monkeys are not recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Americans with Disabilities Act or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
City officials must do the right thing for these monkeys and the humans who live around them by continuing to prohibit their ownership in Creve Coeur and encourage their placement in reputable and accredited primate sanctuaries.
Erika Fleury • Oakland, Calif.
North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance