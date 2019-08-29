I think the Post-Dispatch should take a page from Oprah Winfrey. Earlier this month, she said the real problem in our country is that we are “missing a core moral center.” I think she has identified the problem.
The people who are committing murder, theft, drug abuse and any other violations of the moral code identified by the Ten Commandments have indeed lost their moral way. The Ten Commandments are the human race’s operator’s manual. Refusing to accept responsibility for following this manual will result in trouble.
Consider the murder rate in the St. Louis area. Obviously, a murderer does not consider that he is violating the manual when he pulls the trigger. Consider the birth rate of St Louis newborns without live-in fathers. Each of these is the result of a violation of a commandment.
We have not been teaching personal responsibility since 1982 when the Supreme Court ruled that we could not teach religion in our schools. Objectors say this should be taught in our homes. When our people can’t feed their families, we provide food stamps. We need a "moral food stamp" program.
Organizations like the ACLU spend a lot of time and money trying to make sure people know their rights. They would do better for the community if they tried to get people to take responsibility for their actions.
Also maybe the Post-Dispatch could consider helping our duly elected president instead of continuing to try to get him impeached. Remember your criticism of the Republicans when they voted 50 or 60 times to cancel Obamacare, knowing all the time that it would not pass in the Senate. They didn’t help a great deal either.
Paul Dudenhoeffer • St. Louis County