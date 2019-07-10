Crybaby athletes don’t know what real sacrifice is
As a U.S. Army veteran reading about Gold Star Mom Amanda Jacobs, who spoke at the pro-freedom, anti-socialist “Rally for Freedom” in Washington, D.C., I could not help thinking about the lack of respect some sports figures have for our flag and our country.
Ms. Jacobs honored her son, Lance Cpl. Christopher Phoenix-Jacob Levy, who lost his life in Afghanistan. She reminded everyone that her son, along with other fallen heroes, has given more than any athlete has ever given.
Those who gave their lives for our country and their families deserve our respect for the sacrifices they have made. Crybabies who refuse to honor our flag act like spoiled brats, whose only thought is about themselves and not the brave sacrifices our military has made and continues to make. It’s a national disgrace. I have lost all respect for these overpaid sports figures who participate in such unpatriotic displays. They need to grow up and act their age.
Vincent Bemowski • Swansea