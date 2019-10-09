Regarding “Milwaukee’s Cure Violence program: mixed reviews and lots of hope” (Oct. 5): St. Louis is going to try a program that is not working in Chicago. If it’s not working in Chicago, can someone please tell me why they think it’s going to work here in River City?
The real reason is those who are in charge have not a clue in dealing with African Americans and crime. This is just an attempt to direct money to leaders to silence them and not to accuse others of racism. The word racist is flung about, and this keeps the focus off the true nature of why crime occurs. One solution to the crime problem might be to start reducing fatherless homes.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur