Regarding “Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products next year” (Oct. 4): I do not smoke. However, I find their policy for stopping the sale of all tobacco products because “looking at the grand scheme of things, well, it’s the right thing to do” ridiculous. They go on to say they hope other stores will do the same because they believe it is not healthy. Really? Does anyone believe it’s healthy still?
Using this logic, they should stop the sale of alcoholic beverages because of the health problems and family issues drinking alcohol causes. Then let’s stop the sale of beef because of the effect cows have on the environment. Let’s not sell soda because it causes diabetes and obesity. Don’t get me started on selling plastic, paper plates and straws. We can go on and on. Wait, then they will not have any sales and go out of business.
We have enough people trying to run and influence our lives; we sure don’t need a grocery chain trying to do it also. You are a grocery store, stick to selling groceries, not letting us know your moral compass.
Jeffrey Narzinski • Arnold