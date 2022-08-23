Cut the sales tax on food before cutting income tax

Regarding the editorial “Missouri government isn’t doing its job. A tax cut now will make it worse.” (Aug. 17): An income tax cut is only good for people who pay income tax. I agree with the editorial that cutting income taxes is short sighted because the federal money is not going to last forever. If Gov. Mike Parson is going to cut taxes on anything, it should be eliminating the sales tax on food. This would be a tax cut for everyone, earning wages and paying income tax, or not.