When I opened the Post-Dispatch on June 6, I was not only flabbergasted but disgusted and ashamed.
The reason being is that I surely expected to see at least a half-page acknowledgment of some kind regarding the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Such was not the case.
The front page’s bold headlines about the Angie Housman case and area flooding could have easily waited a day or so or been placed somewhere else in the newspaper. The only front page item about D-Day was small, down in the lower left corner.
I am an ardent reader of the Post-Dispatch, but sometimes I think the editors fail to do the obvious. This was one of those occasions.
Allan Poe • Kirkwood