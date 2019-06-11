Subscribe for 99¢
D-Day at 75: Nations honor aging veterans, fallen comrades

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, walk through The Normandy American Cemetery, following a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

When I opened the Post-Dispatch on June 6, I was not only flabbergasted but disgusted and ashamed.

The reason being is that I surely expected to see at least a half-page acknowledgment of some kind regarding the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Such was not the case.

The front page’s bold headlines about the Angie Housman case and area flooding could have easily waited a day or so or been placed somewhere else in the newspaper. The only front page item about D-Day was small, down in the lower left corner.

I am an ardent reader of the Post-Dispatch, but sometimes I think the editors fail to do the obvious. This was one of those occasions.

Allan Poe • Kirkwood

