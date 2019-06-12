Regarding the letter to the editor, “How would FDR’s D-Day prayer be accepted today?” (June 8): The simple answer is that the prayer would not be accepted today. Certainly, religion plays a large role in that, but any observer of history must always be cognizant of the many differences between his own time period and that which he is studying.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt served as president from 1933 to 1945. Knowing what we do from studying him in hindsight, we can certainly hope that if Roosevelt was president now, he would have altered his speech to make it more appropriate for our time, and in the interest of properly recognizing all U.S. service members, regardless of belief system.
Or perhaps he wouldn’t have. After all, the year is 2019, not 1944. We can also hope that the FDR of today would rightly view the mass incarceration of America’s Japanese population as a moral abomination.
Matt Kingsbury • Fenton