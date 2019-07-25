Regarding the Dana Milbank column “How about we send some GOP congressmen back?” (July 22): Milbank referred to Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally that devolved into racist attacks. The last line of Milbank’s column said, “The ugliness in North Carolina is what happens when readers become mere followers.”
I shuddered when I read this line. I am old enough to remember what happened when the people of Germany and other parts of the world became “mere followers.” As a nation, we cannot become mere (and quiet) followers of Donald Trump’s racism.
Calla Smorodin • University City