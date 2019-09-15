Subscribe for 99¢
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson announces 2020 bid to keep his job

FILE - In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri's Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he's running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

 Julie Smith

Regarding "Special session is about more than cars; boats are affected, too" (Sept. 11): The Republicans in Jefferson City under Gov. Mike Parson are more concerned about reducing taxes on cars, Jet Skis and yachts than on gun reform to stop the gun killings of innocent precious children in St. Louis.

Jefferson City Republicans' love of guns, and their bigotry, makes them totally uninterested in helping St. Louis stop gun violence. Due to their stances, Missouri is tragically and rapidly becoming the Gun-Nut State. Missouri desperately needs more wisdom, decency, kindness and respect toward all people by our representatives in Jefferson City. Remember that at Election time.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

