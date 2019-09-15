Regarding "Special session is about more than cars; boats are affected, too" (Sept. 11): The Republicans in Jefferson City under Gov. Mike Parson are more concerned about reducing taxes on cars, Jet Skis and yachts than on gun reform to stop the gun killings of innocent precious children in St. Louis.
Jefferson City Republicans' love of guns, and their bigotry, makes them totally uninterested in helping St. Louis stop gun violence. Due to their stances, Missouri is tragically and rapidly becoming the Gun-Nut State. Missouri desperately needs more wisdom, decency, kindness and respect toward all people by our representatives in Jefferson City. Remember that at Election time.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood