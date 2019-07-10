Registering firearms and making stricter gun laws is a useless solution to bring the recent wave of violence to an end. If a felon is going to commit a crime, they’re not concerned with being charged with illegal gun possession.
I believe that two things need to be done to help solve this problem: First, enact a law that any crime committed with a firearm is an automatic death penalty. Harsh, yes. But the mere possession of a firearm used during the crime suggests that the criminal is willing to take a victim’s life.
Realizing that this has a limited chance on being put into practice, I also propose that all those connected with the sentencing and incarcerating of convicted criminals adhere to the laws. How many convicted, violent people have been returned to the streets senselessly?
One example is the criminals charged in Officer Michael Langsdorf’s death. In addition to Bonette Meeks Jr., police charged a second man, Kawynn Smith, in Langsdorf’s murder. And guess what? Smith has a murder conviction from 1998 and is a registered sex offender. What is he doing out on the streets? How did this happen? We have laws on the books. Let’s enforce them.
Gary Precht • Oakville