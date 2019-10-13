Thank goodness for what President Donald Trump calls fake news. Without this news, we wouldn’t know about the corruption in our local and federal governments. Accusations of fake news and the media being an "enemy of the people” are the exact terms that Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Vladmir Putin and other authoritarian leaders have used.
But our Constitution provides for a free press. Previous presidents, while not always happy with the press, have recognized its importance.
Although politicians and their supporters can lie about the facts and call them “alternative facts,” journalists are made to retract inaccurate information and may even lose their jobs for erroneous reporting.
It is imperative for Americans, now more than ever, to look for the facts. Getting news from social media, political ads, as well as far right or left news media provides a very biased view. While most news is slightly biased, it is important to look for corroboration of the facts. Our democracy depends on it.
Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County