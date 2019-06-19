The Post-Dispatch and Democrats have a short memory and are hypocrites. They malign and accuse President Donald Trump of treason because he said he would accept information from foreign sources about political campaigns. Yet, they don’t say anything about Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee having partially funded the dossier on Trump created by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Then, former FBI Director James Comey, the FBI and CIA used the dossier to obtain a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on Trump's campaign.
Democrats should read “The Case Against Impeachment of President Trump” by Alan Dershowitz, the renowned Harvard law professor, who is a Democrat. Dershowitz has claimed there can’t be obstruction of justice unless a crime was committed and that Trump did not commit a crime. Yet, Democrats say nothing about Hillary Clinton, who destroyed emails subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary committee and destroyed laptops and cell phones, preventing the FBI from accessing them.
Harold Goedde • Ballwin