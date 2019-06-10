Regarding the guest column, “Party of the people? Democrats have lost their way” (June 7): I would like to address some of writer Phillip Reagan’s concerns and his 2016 decision to vote for then-candidate Donald Trump.
Under President Barack Obama, we avoided a depression, and the economy continued to rise, right into today. We had no scandals, no war except continuing ones started under President George Bush, human and civil rights grew, immigration was under control and we established climate accords as well as halted nuclear production in Iran.
Reagan states he cannot recall any nation that achieved success under a socialist government. However, the U.S. now has government programs modeled on democratic socialism that pay for retirement (Social Security), health care (Medicare, Medicaid), public services (fire and police protection), a safety net for the poor, free public schools, disaster relief, regulations to protect air, food, water and workplace safety. We tend to take these for granted.
The only threat of a dictator is our current president, who disparages others, bypasses Congress, alienates our allies, and cares nothing about the people unless they vote for him or attend his rallies.
Maryann Mace • Ballwin