The Democratic debate season is getting underway. What is the debate about? There should be only one objective for the Democrats, and that is to remove the embarrassment of the person who sits as the U.S. president. That’s it. There should be no debate, but rather collaborative discussions on how the party can best work together to come up with a presidential ticket that can restore integrity to the office and formulate a plan that works best for the country.
This country is more divided than ever. The Democrats have a chance to demonstrate how to unify and do what’s right. Resist internal fighting. Discuss and unite for the greater good. Maybe citizens will find hope and trust in the government again, and restore unit and pride. Put simply to the Democratic Party: collaborate rather than debate. There is no better time for that initiative than now.
Chris Krebeck • Sunset Hills