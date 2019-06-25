Subscribe for 99¢
Can 2020 Dems do more than just decry Trump on immigration?

In this June 21, 2019 photo, a sign outside the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County announces the upcoming Democratic Presidential Debates, in Miami. Democratic presidential hopefuls face a challenge as they gather in Miami this week for the opening round of primary debates: presenting immigration ideas that go beyond simply bashing President Donald Trump’s administration. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Democratic debate season is getting underway. What is the debate about? There should be only one objective for the Democrats, and that is to remove the embarrassment of the person who sits as the U.S. president. That’s it. There should be no debate, but rather collaborative discussions on how the party can best work together to come up with a presidential ticket that can restore integrity to the office and formulate a plan that works best for the country.

This country is more divided than ever. The Democrats have a chance to demonstrate how to unify and do what’s right. Resist internal fighting. Discuss and unite for the greater good. Maybe citizens will find hope and trust in the government again, and restore unit and pride. Put simply to the Democratic Party: collaborate rather than debate. There is no better time for that initiative than now.

Chris Krebeck • Sunset Hills

