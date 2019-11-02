Before his inauguration, Democrats wanted to impeach President Donald Trump for two reasons: They hated him, and he won the election. Despite all of the positive changes in the economy and the country since he became president, the Democrats can only contribute hate. They cooked up the fake Russia issue, the Mueller report, and the Ukraine and China issues, and all because they hate him.
We the people deserve better representation. We the people are on the receiving end of their hate, as we the people are paying them to do a job that they are not doing. They should be looking at all of the issues that concern the well-being of the U.S., not the well-being of their party. No issue can be considered for discussion because all efforts are for the party. Here’s some solutions: eliminate parties, establish term limits by limiting all offices to a single term. This would be more in line with the intent of our Founding Fathers. The idea was to serve a term as your duty and then return home.
Len Poli • Cedar Hill