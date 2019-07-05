Subscribe for 99¢
Regarding “Democrats: don’t debate, collaborate to defeat Trump,” (June 30): I couldn’t agree more with letter writer Chris Krebeck. Such a large field of candidates is divisive to begin with. What were all those folks thinking?

Of course, there are many critical issues at stake: the climate crisis, immigration, affordable health care for all Americans, common-sense gun control, racial justice, improved international relations — the list goes on. It seems that each candidate has her/his favorite.

But rather than debating and attacking one another, they should be sitting at the table together to work out a clear and unified framework, from which common sense policies and strategies can be parsed, even if that means moderating their own positions somewhat for the greater good. They need to present a united, mutually supportive front to the voters, who are fed up with the continuous conflict and chaos of the current Trump administration. Once the preliminary jostling is done, I hope they’ll be inspired by the call of Mohandas Gandhi to “be the change you want to see in the world.”

Elizabeth Slosar • Glen Carbon

