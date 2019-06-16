Candidate Donald Trump asked Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails. This is not only cited in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, but millions of Americans viewed this appeal on national TV. At the very least, we know that Trump was aware of Russian efforts and did nothing to stop it.
So, now that this kind of behavior is deemed acceptable, why not have the Democrats appeal to China to dig up dirt on Trump? China would have a reasonable negotiating partner, and Americans would not bear the brunt of costly tariffs. On the other hand, how much more dirt will they find? For many Americans, it doesn’t matter.
Jerry Huels • Crestwood