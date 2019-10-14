I chuckled when I recently read the headline “Mounting evidence” in my Oct. 6 Post-Dispatch. My initial thought was that the evidence is mounting against the Democrats and their duplicitous and dishonest attacks against President Donald Trump. Then I realized that this is the Post-Dispatch, the Missouri mouthpiece for the Democrat Party, so I read the article.
I would like to be informed what the “evidence” is that has come to light related to the documents, firsthand witness accounts and statements by President Trump, to quote from the article by Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post. Everything in the article was secondhand information, assertions without actual evidence and what-if scenarios.
What ever happened to honest, fair and truthful reporting in your newspaper and others throughout this country? It surely doesn’t reside in the Post-Dispatch or Washington Post. As a side note, I only review your Sunday paper for sports and to have drop cloths for painting during the week. I’m also thinking about buying a bird, so I can use it to line the bottom of the cage.
Dan Ganey • St. Louis County