I considered the 2016 presidential election a throw-away. Both candidates were tarred and scarred. Surely, the 2020 candidates would be better. Not so. The field of Democratic challengers is dominated by those presenting a variety of two-step programs of punishment and pay-offs. Step 1: Candidates declare who will be crushed under their administration. Greedy corporations, and “the rich,” are popular targets. Step 2: When the greedy have been crushed and rich have been eaten, everything will be free.
Yet, for all this nonsense, most unsettling is a growing embrace of anarchy. We once boasted of being a nation of laws and that our legal system was the envy of the world. However, uneven application of the law gave rise to a nationwide call for justice. In response, a growing number of Democrats are campaigning by declaring which laws they will no longer observe and which groups will receive favorable treatment. This is the same political party whose members railed against a “lawless president” and concluded their five minutes of bluster in the televised Mueller hearing with the declaration: “No one is above the law.”
Bob Earthal • Brentwood