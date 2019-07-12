Wow, what a surprise. The liberals complained about the cost of the Independence Day festivities celebrating the birthday of the greatest country on the planet. But the cost was smaller than Barack Obama’s family vacations, and I don’t recall Democrats complaining about that.
Democrats would complain if President Donald Trump discovered a cure for cancer. They would say that he’s trying to put the drug companies out of business. Even though many readers of the Post-Dispatch might take offense to this, may God bless you, the reader, President Trump, and most importantly, may God bless America.
Jim Kohnen • Mehlville