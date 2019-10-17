Regarding Phillip Reagan’s guest column, “A dangerous message from the pulpits of north St. Louis” (Oct. 10): Reagan uses the plural, so one must assume at least two churches preach this race hatred. He claims he heard from friends at coffee talk without including the names of the preachers or of the churches. One is to assume that the preacher is black to highlight the “hate, violence and horrid demeaning sermons.”
Not all north city churches have black preachers. I’m white, and I preached at two north side churches for 10 years each. Hate-filled preachers claim every denomination, race and gender. Currently there is Westboro Baptist Church and in the 1930s there was wildly popular Father Charles Coughlin, the radio priest, who was anti-Semitic. There are white supremacist churches and likely radical mosques and anti-Palestinian synagogues. But Reagan’s lack of details paints north side black churches with a broad brush of race hatred and street violence. This might suggest that the writer is race-baiting under the guise of seeking harmony. A future writer could propose “dangerous messages” being preached in Mr. Reagan’s hometown, Wentzville.
Father Gerald J. Kleba • St. Louis
Retired St. Louis priest