Regarding Jim Nelson's Aug. 13 letter, "Mueller and Comey were inept, derelict in their duty": Robert Mueller was derelict in not indicting President Donald Trump for conspiracy to obstruct justice only because of the Justice Department opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Mueller wanted his nine-minute press conference to be the final word on his report. He indicated that his reluctant testimony before a House committee would not reveal anything new and that the report would speak for itself.
I have read the redacted report, in contrast to many in Congress who have not. Attorney General William Barr's summary does not accurately reflect the conclusions of the Mueller report. Barr delayed its release until his propaganda piece exonerating Trump had its effect on the public.
Trump should have been indicted for obstruction of justice for the payoff to Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy Bunny. He was an unindicted co-conspirator as person No. 1 in that operation. I feel that Mueller knew that he was past his prime at the time of his congressional testimony. That does not distract from the validity of his report.
