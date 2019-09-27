Regarding “If Trump coerced a foreign leader to help his campaign, that’s impeachable” ( Sept. 24): As usual, Missouri’s Republican members of Congress remain silent about the corruption of the President Donald Trump’s administration. There is no excuse for this party-over-country stance.
By trying to force Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden’s son, President Trump has reached a new low. Not only does he admit pressuring Zelenskiy to find evidence of corruption against Joe Biden, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani admits doing the same thing. Trump’s administration balked at releasing a complaint raised by a government whistleblower. This is a clear violation of the existing law, which states that the information “shall” be turned over to Congress.
And yet from Sen. Roy Blunt we hear only condemnation of Democratic attempts to ensure election security. From Sen. Josh Hawley we only get condemnation of North Korea’s crimes against humanity. From Rep. Ann Wagner we basically hear nothing at all about criminal behavior unless it relates to sex-trafficking.
So, while Trump violates the Constitution, these Republican leaders remain silent. And if the Democrats decide to impeach Trump, it'll be easy to predict how these three will respond.
The Republican Party used to stand for some things, among them respect for the rule of law. These party members have thrown that away.
With their silence, Blunt, Hawley, and Wagner demonstrate that they believe only in supporting their party leader, no matter how corrupt and criminal. Voters should remember their slavish silence at the next election.
John Wallace • St. Louis