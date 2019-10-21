There’s been much attention regarding President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but less attention about how President Trump’s actions are creating a less stable world.
Power is at the center of international politics. Power, or what’s termed soft power (non-military), is used to talk other nation-states into entering arms control agreements and treaties. This administration doesn’t seem to believe in arms control agreements, as it has withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and might soon leave the Open Skies Treaty (a 1992 George H.W. Bush treaty) as well as the Paris Climate Accords.
Our treaty partners make deals with our country only if our country has the authority to do so. Trump only wants to advance his own interests, not the interests of a world governed by law. The president’s attitude toward treaties throws more wood on the fire. This administration may talk law and order, but it only works for a lawless and less orderly world. The arms races breaking out around the world will only grow worse.
Jason Sibert • Maryville
Peace Economy Project