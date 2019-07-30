Regarding “The ‘Squad' is free to leave if they don’t like America” (July 26): Letter writer Robert Cox, joined President Donald Trump in calling for members of the “Squad” to go back where they came from. This is not the first such opinion I’ve seen, and I find them all deeply, deeply troubling. But this letter has some unique wrongness about it.
Mr. Cox suggests members of the “Squad” had spoken out when Congress is in session to avoid accountability for their words, and that, had they chosen a different venue, the voters would have decided their fate.
While members of Congress are immune from criminal prosecution for their official utterances, there is no immunity from constituents’ disapproval. Mr. Cox’s disapproval is irrelevant unless he is one of their constituents.
If Mr. Cox believes that those “non-white congresswomen” should be criminally charged for their speeches, he is sorrowfully un-American. The Constitution protects virtually all speech. Why he feels it pertinent to call out their race and sex, I can only speculate.
Considering our bifurcated political spectrum, one might surmise that Mr. Cox was not a supporter of President Obama. Did his “love it or leave it” sentiment cause him to emigrate during the previous administration?
Eric Ressner • Rock Hill