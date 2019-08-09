Subscribe for $3 for three months
Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington, as he prepares to leave Washington for his annual August holiday at his New Jersey golf club. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Those who call President Donald Trump a racist are nothing but liars. So I guess now you are not able to disagree with anyone who has brown skin, or you will be called a racist? We know who the racists are, don’t we?

Joseph Brennan • Mehlville

Tags

View comments