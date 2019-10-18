Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she was let go as a teacher after her employer found out she was pregnant in 1971. Warren chose a new career after she had the child, but she was pushed into that position by discrimination. Both are true.
Similar to her, I started teaching math in 1970. School districts made offers for jobs in the spring to staff they wanted to retain. Warren had the speech credits needed, but she still did not have the education credits. The Riverdale Board of Education still wanted to rehire her.
When the board voted to rehire her in April, her pregnancy was not visible. By June she was showing. She delivered Sept 2. The Pregnancy Discrimination Act was not passed for another eight more years. A married woman’s pregnancy was not a disgrace, but she was expected to resign. They had liked Warren as a teacher, so they would have taken the expected resignation with regrets. Afterwards, she wisely chose to continue her education. It was all very civil and legal, but it was still discrimination.
For different purposes, the past can be described in different ways. To underscore choosing a different career, a person might leave out the part about being forced into a change in plans. To empathize with other women about the discrimination they face, a person's story could relate how it happened and that it still amounted to legal discrimination. They are both true.
Linda Rezny • Creve Coeur