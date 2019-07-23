Subscribe for 99¢
A recent large headline in the Post-Dispatch said, “They hate our country,” referring to President Donald Trump’s complaint about the four congresswomen of color. The Post-Dispatch should be ashamed to have printed that headline, which is as abhorrent and divisive as anything Trump has ever said. He’s the divider-in-chief.

In these times, we need someone who can bring our country together, not further divide it. Printing that headline so prominently underscores his racism and intolerance of others. You’re giving voice to Mr. Trump; the Post-Dispatch should be mindful of the impact of such a headline.

Steve Shrage • Brentwood

