Do you get robocalls? I get a lot — 130 to my office line this past July alone. I accidentally answered one recently and eventually got through to a human. He told me he was selling hearing aids for a company named ListenClear in Savannah, Ga. I tormented him a bit until he spontaneously shouted at me "You've been on our Do Not Call list since last year!" This, of course, over a phone call he initiated.
I contacted the company, and with some persistence got to their marketing director. He told me that the robocall company they use, a firm named Prospects DM from Oceanside, Calif., "complies with the law and only calls people who opt in." This, however, is patently false. I know that because I do not use, and do not in fact even know, the number they were calling. My office uses Voice over Internet Protocol. I use the extension system and do not know the direct number. Therefore, his claim that I opted to receive these calls cannot possibly be true.
I did the usual — complained to the Federal Communications Commission, Better Business Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, their local paper, the Savannah city government, etc. I am writing this letter to express my frustration with the fact that although these calls are illegal, obnoxious and constant, those responsible are allowed to continue. ListenClear has stopped responding to my emails. Apparently, they don't appreciate unsolicited communication any more than I do.
William Gunn • Clayton