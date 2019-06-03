As a former resident of Columbia, Mo., I have been following the Missouri abortion issue and have the following story to relate. As a fourth-year medical student in New York City in 1965, when abortion was illegal nationally, I spent four weeks on the gynecology service of a large municipal hospital. An abortionist was operating illegally somewhere in the neighborhood.
I worked every third night alternating with two other students. For the first three weeks we received two to three women per night suffering from septic (infected) abortions, many of whom died. On the night of the first New York City blackout, the hospital was completely dark except for the emergency department and the surgical recovery room (there were no intensive-care units in those days). Both had electricity via cables from fire engines with generators parked outside.
A woman came in with a septic abortion. She had to be transported to the recovery room on a floor that still had power. No elevators were working, so we carried her up nine flights of stairs on a stretcher. We were successful in transporting her, but she died the next day.
The abortionist was caught the following week, and no other women with septic abortions came to the hospital for months. This experience suggests that even if abortions are illegal, they will occur. Intensive care and antibiotics are more advanced now, but some women will experience similar results. Government oversight of licensed abortion clinics with trained personnel is a far safer alternative.
Dr. Steven H. Horowitz • Yarmouth, Maine