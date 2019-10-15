Are you out there Congressman Mike Bost? I’m curious how you really feel about President Donald Trump, who invited a foreign country’s assistance to find dirt on a political rival. This being done while he is under investigation for the same charge with another country.
As a veteran, this action turned my stomach. You were a Marine, Rep. Bost. Did it make you feel proud of your oaths? You don’t take part in local town hall meetings or other large gathering places where people can ask you questions to your face, so it’s hard to get a read on you. So please tell me how you really feel. Not your political answer, but your answer as a veteran, as someone who served his country and now sees his commander in chief inviting the enemy inside.
I can’t think of anything more sacrosanct than the United States’ world standing, and now we’re pariahs when it comes to foreign affairs. Where once we led the way, now we are seen as an international embarrassment. We’re better than this. We shouldn’t be having cover-ups or shadow governments. That’s not my America. Is it yours?
I’m not talking about politics. I don’t care if you are right or left. What I do care is if you can tell right from wrong, because that’s the true makeup of an American. So please, please tell me Rep. Bost, how do you feel about what’s going on in Washington?
Sarah Poelker • Mascoutah