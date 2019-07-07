Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “St. Louis County settles for $750,000 in case where SWAT team shot family dog” (July 3): Now I guess attorneys and their clients are going to be lining up to sue St. Louis County after the large settlement against the S.W.A.T. team killing the dog.
I have an issue with St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman and my reassessment. I have requested a hearing and will appeal the value. A homeowner has to prove the condition of the house and compare it to the values of houses that have recently sold. I have lived in my house for 28 years.
Now all I have to do is find the right attorney and sue, then I too can also make a lot of money off of St. Louis County.
Gregory B. Powers • Ballwin