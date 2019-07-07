Subscribe for 99¢
Angela Zorich

Angela Zorich, center, talks with her attorneys at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis after her lawsuit for the violation of her 4th Amendment rights was settled with St. Louis County for $750,000. At left is attorney Jerry Dobson, and at right is attorney Dan Kolde. Post-Dispatch photo by Tony Messenger.

 By Tony Messenger St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “St. Louis County settles for $750,000 in case where SWAT team shot family dog” (July 3): Now I guess attorneys and their clients are going to be lining up to sue St. Louis County after the large settlement against the S.W.A.T. team killing the dog.

I have an issue with St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman and my reassessment. I have requested a hearing and will appeal the value. A homeowner has to prove the condition of the house and compare it to the values of houses that have recently sold. I have lived in my house for 28 years.

Now all I have to do is find the right attorney and sue, then I too can also make a lot of money off of St. Louis County.

Gregory B. Powers • Ballwin

