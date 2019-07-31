You know those laser cat toys that project a lively speck of light that drives your cat crazy? To Donald Trump, Twitter is such a toy. And he’s having such fun with it. He can effortlessly flick out a few offensive words and just watch all the Democrats go crazy — dancing and scratching at those bright specks. They’ll call him a racist or sexist. And in return he’ll call the media communists, and everybody has a high school food fight.
Trump will always win. And you in the media are to blame. When Trump tweets something offensive, it is not news. When he tweets idiocies or lies or hateful or boorish or divisive things, it is not news any more than that the sun comes up in the morning.
The press always fans the flames of conflict; it sells papers. When you treat Trump’s tweets as if they mean something, you only feed his ego — and force liberals to embarrass themselves by shouting back the expected knee-jerk mottoes and labels.
Don’t get distracted by Trump's laser toy. Ignore his tweets.
Steve Callahan • University City